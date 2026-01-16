MoU signed for modernisation of Pathani Samanta Planetarium

Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (PTI) The Odisha government has signed an MoU with Birla Industrial & Technology Museum (BITM), Kolkata, for major upgradation and modernisation of Pathani Samanta Planetarium in Bhubaneswar, an official said on Friday.

The agreement between the state's Science & Technology department and BITM, a unit of National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) under the Ministry of Culture, aims to create a world-class facility with enhanced astronomy education and new science centres across Odisha, benefiting students and public.

Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Bhubaneswar plays a pivotal role in popularising science, astronomy, astrophysics and space science in general. Named after the legendary astronomer of Odisha, Maha Mahopadhyay Chandrasekhar Singh Harichandan Mahapatra Samanta, popularly known as Pathani Samanta, it was dedicated to the public on January 8, 1990.

Since its inauguration, the planetarium has increased its activities manifold and has enhanced a scientific curiosity across the state. Presently, Pathani Samanta Planetarium presents shows in three different languages - Odia, English and Hindi - daily except Monday, the official said. PTI AAM AAM RG