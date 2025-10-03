MoU signed to skill Meghalaya youths in SAP software: officials

Shillong, Oct 3 (PTI) The Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sirobilt, a software solutions company, to launch a six-month training programme on an AI-driven enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, officials said.

The initiative aims to equip local youth with specialised skills that are in high demand in the digital economy, they said.

The training is expected to prepare them to become proficient professionals capable of contributing to complex SAP implementation projects across industries, according to a senior official of the society.

The programme, SAP S/4HANA, is a next-generation, intelligent ERP suite developed by SAP.

Built on the advanced in-memory database SAP HANA, it integrates artificial intelligence, machine learning and real-time analytics to help organisations streamline business processes, improve decision-making and adapt quickly to market changes, officials said.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to creating a skilled workforce ready for the future of work," the official said.

"By offering training on advanced platforms like SAP S/4HANA, we are ensuring that young people from Meghalaya can compete for opportunities not only in the state, but also in national and global markets," they added. PTI JOP MNB