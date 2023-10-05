MoU signed to train Uttarakhand students in tourism, hospitality

Dehradun, Oct 5 (PTI) An agreement was signed on Thursday between Samagra Shiksha Uttarakhand and Swiss Education Group, Switzerland for training school students in the field of tourism and hospitality.

The training will be given to students of classes 9 to 12 in the state.

"There is a lot of employment potential in both tourism and hospitality sectors in Uttarakhand and by gaining proficiency in these, our students will be better equipped to avail of the opportunities. This agreement will prove to be a milestone," said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was present on the occasion of signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Continuous efforts are being made by the state government to promote tourism. Alongside promotion of religious, spiritual and adventure tourism, many steps are also being taken to boost eco-tourism, wellness and hospitality, he said.

Lakhs of devotees come on Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand and the state government is trying to ensure that devotees and tourists come to the state throughout the year.

He said that for this, work is being done rapidly on Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission. Sixteen major temples of Kumaon region are to be redeveloped and connected with each other in the first phase of the mission, he said.

The MoU was signed on behalf of Samagra Shiksha by its project Director Banshidhar Tiwari and Executive Director Hiraj Artinian on behalf of Swiss Education Group. PTI ALM CK