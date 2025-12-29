MoU signed with SECL and EdCIL to promote digital education in Jashpur schools

Jashpur, Dec 29 (PTI) A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Jashpur administration, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) and Educational Consultants of India Limited (EdCIL) to promote digital education in schools in the district, an official said on Monday.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Bagiya village on Sunday by collector Rohit Vyas, SECL general manager CM Verma and EdCIL project director Vikas Sehrawat, he added.

Making education interesting and effective through modern technology is the need of the hour so that children in rural and remote areas can also have access to better educational resources similar to those in cities, CM Sai said.

This initiative will foster innovation, curiosity, and technical proficiency among students, which will lay a strong foundation for their bright future, he added.

"Under the MoU, interactive panels will be installed in selected government schools of Jashpur in a phased manner. Through these devices, teachers will be able to make classes more interesting, simple, and effective by using digital content, videos, presentations, and e-learning resources," the official said.

The MoU also includes provisions for the installation of interactive panels, as well as their training, operation, and regular maintenance, to ensure the continuous and effective use of the equipment, he added.

For this project, SECL has sanctioned an amount of Rs. 5 crore from its CSR fund, the official said.

Collector Vyas, thanking SECL and EdCIL, said the project will lead to significant improvement in the academic standards of students. PTI COR BNM