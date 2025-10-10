MoU signed with Spanish company for developing convention centre in Nagpur

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday signed an MoU with Spain's Fira Barcelona International Company to develop a world-class convention centre in Nagpur.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence here.

The location selected for the Nagpur convention centre should be well connected with all modes of transport, the CM stressed.

Spanish Ambassador to India Juan Antonio and Fira Barcelona International CEO Ricard Zapatero were also present on the occasion.

Fadnavis said the proposed centre should not only host exhibitions and conferences but also serve as a platform for cultural events. "Through this convention centre, the history of Nagpur should be showcased to every visitor. The interior design should reflect this ethos, while the facility itself must be visually striking, technologically advanced, and environmentally sustainable," he added.

Ambassador Antonio lauded the strong bilateral ties between India and Spain, noting that Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Pedro Sanchez have enhanced relations between the two nations.

He said India is leveraging artificial intelligence and modern technology to bring positive change to citizens' lives, gaining global recognition, he said. The ambassador also highlighted Mumbai's emergence as a 'powerhouse' of South Asia, making collaboration with Maharashtra attractive for Spanish enterprises.

The MoU was signed between Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) and Fira Barcelona International to develop a world-class exhibition, convention, cultural and academic center in Nagpur, Fadnavis later said in an X post.