Moidams: Mound-burial system of Ahom dynasty included in UNESCO World Heritage List

New Delhi: The mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam -- 'Moidams' -- was on Friday included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, making it the first cultural property from the Northeast to get the coveted tag.

The decision was taken during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) being held in India.

'Moidams' was submitted as India's nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2023-24.

The unique burial mounds, represented by pyramid-like structures known as "Moidams", were used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty that ruled Assam for around 600 years.