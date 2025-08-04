Mound of soil caves in during excavation work in Pune; 2 labourers trapped

Pune, Aug 4 (PTI) A mound of soil caved in during excavation work for a drainage line off Sinhgad Road in Pune on Monday evening, trapping two labourers, officials said.

The incident occurred when drainage line work was underway outside the compound wall of the Nanded City gated township.

"One of the three labourers trapped under the soil was rescued, while efforts are on to extricate two others," a Fire Brigade official said.

The rescued labourer was provided oxygen immediately.

Officials from Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) are conducting the rescue operation. PTI SPK NSK