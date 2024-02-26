Mountain rain derails in TN; none injured

Udhagamandalam (TN), Feb 26 (PTI) One bogie of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway bound to this hilly town derailed on Monday after hitting a 'Toda buffalo,' but no passengers were injured in the incident, police sources said.

The buffalo was killed after the train hit and dragged it for a short distance, they added.

The NMR train left from Mettupalayam near Coimbatore earlier and was on its way to Ooty (Udhagamandalam) when the incident occurred at the Fern Hills area, they said.

Rail traffic in the route has been suspended, even as restoration work was on.