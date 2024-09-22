Mountaineer Satyarup Siddhanta chosen for prestigious adventure award

Kolkata, Sep 22 (PTI) Well-known climber Satyarup Siddhanta has been selected for the prestigious 'Brigadier Gyan Singh National Adventure Award 2024', instituted to honour achievers in adventure sports, including mountaineering.

Satyarup is the Guinness World Records holder for being the youngest person in the world to have climbed the tallest mountains and volcanoes of all the seven continents and is also the first from India to do so, National Adventure Foundation (NAF) said in a statement on Sunday.

'Brigadier Gyan Singh National Adventure Award' will be given at New Delhi on Sunday, NAF executive director Wg Cdr KK Verma, (Retd) said.

This year, Satyarup, along with his team members from West Bengal, climbed a virgin peak, Mount Gupt Parvat in Himachal Pradesh, the statement said.

Last year, he climbed Mount Brammah in Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir, the second time the peak was climbed successfully after 43 years. Satyarup and his team, led by seasoned mountaineer Rudra Prasad Halder, climbed this mountain through a new route.

Satyarup has already explored the South Pole. Last year, he climbed Nelion Peak of Mount Kenya and attempted Batian Peak of Mount Kenya this year.

NAF was founded by Padma Shree awardee Brigadier Gyan Singh who was the leader of the first Indian expedition to Mount Everest.

The team led by (then Col) Brig Gyan Singh had to turn back 250 metres from the summit of Mt Everest due to hostile weather.

NAF is a philanthropic organisation working to promote adventure activities and sports among the youth of the country.