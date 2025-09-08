Mounting debts, buying essentials — real challenge awaits flood victims

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Safeena, 39, has been staying at a relief camp in Mori Gate for flood-affected families of Delhi. The aforementioned "relief" at the camp only refers to respite from absolute distress.

While her family could flee the raging Yamuna waters with the most valuable articles — important documents and jewellery, but the everyday essentials that run a home, the kitchen articles, the beds and mattresses, are likely washed away.

That is debt, adding to the already existing burden of prior borrowings.

“We somehow saved our papers and jewellery, but the things that cost the most, our beds, mattresses and kitchen utensils, are all still there. We don't know if they have been washed away or are lying under the silt. Now we have to buy everything again,” she said.

The economic burden is forcing more members of families to look for work.

Pointing to her 17-year-old son, Safeena said, “Even he has to go to work now. We need money to repair the house and feed ourselves.” Women, too, said they will have to step out to earn.

“Earlier, I was managing the house, but now I will even have to find some work. Our expenses will go up after the flood and we cannot survive on one person's income,” said Farzaana, a mother of two, as she sat on a charpoy with her elderly mother-in-law.

Ghanshyam and his family, too, have been staying at the Mori Gate camp. He said that he and his son were in the village when the floodwater destroyed their home in the area.

“I just got my eldest daughter married in the village. My wife and my other two daughters were here. They managed to grab our important documents, kitchen utensils and a few mattresses.

"I am already under a huge debt since I had taken money on interest to cover the costs of all the celebrations and dowry. But now I will have to borrow again to rebuild my home,” he added.

Sunita, a 32-year-old single mother, managed to save important papers, a few mattresses and utensils before the floodwater entered their shanty near Mori Gate.

Last year, she lost her husband to COVID-19.

Sitting at the relief camp, where she and her daughters have been staying for over a week, Sunita told PTI that beds, cupboards and makeshift doors have been ruined, tin sheets have been bent and daily essentials destroyed.

“The house was built by my husband. How will I manage now? Who will build us a home? My daughters are not even 18 yet, and I am not in touch with any of my in-laws,” she said.

The water level of the Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 205.22 metres at 2 pm on Monday, below the danger mark of 205.33 metres the day before, officials said.

The river breached the danger level last Tuesday, and had reached the season's highest on Thursday when it was recorded at 207.48 metres.

Echoing similar worries as Sunita, several recalled receiving financial assistance after the 2023 floods and said they hoped the government would extend similar support this time as well.

“Last time we at least got some money to repair. I just hope this year also, the government will help us. Without support, we will not be able to stand again,” a resident claimed.

Though Delhi did not witness a full-scale flood, the overflowing Yamuna displaced about 10,000 people across low-lying areas.

Relief camps set up in schools and open grounds have provided temporary refuge, but families rue that the cost of returning home could push them into deeper debt and months of struggle.

“People think the flood is over once the water goes back. For us, it has just started. Rebuilding our homes and lives will take months,” said 23-year-old Saleema Begum, cradling her baby. PTI SGV SKY SKY