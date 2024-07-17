Mourners take out Tazia processions on Muharram in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Several Tazia processions were taken out across the national capital on Wednesday to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussain on Muharram.

Many mourners took part in the processions taken out in many places, including Shahdara, east, northeast district and northwest districts, police said.

The processions led to traffic jams at several places causing inconvenience to commuters in reaching their destinations, they added.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to X to warn commuters of traffic congestion at Mehrauli-Badarpur Road from Hamdard T point upto Khanpur T point on both the carriageways due to movements of Tazia processions.

During the procession, traffic was also affected at several places, including at Parliament Street, Rohtak Road, and NH-48 among others, as many roads were closed, causing inconvenience for the commuters.

The police also said that traffic could be affected on Mathura Road, Mad Anandmai Marg, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Road No 56 (opposite Anand Vihar Terminal), Pankha Road, Najafgarh Road from Zakhira to Kishanganj, among others, due to local processions.

To ensure smooth traffic management, the police had also regulated movement of traffic on Jama Masjid Road/Chawri Bazar Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Asaf Ali Road, Panchkuian Road, Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Rafi Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Tughlak Road, Ashoka Road, KG Marg, Lodhi Road and Jor Bagh Road, among others from 12 pm to 9.30 pm. PTI NIT RPA