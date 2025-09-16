MoUs of Rs 20,000 cr to be signed at Bamboo Summit in Mumbai on Sep 18, 19

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) of Rs 20,000 crore will be signed at the International Bamboo Summit in Mumbai beginning September 18, an official said on Tuesday.

The summit, jointly organised by Phoenix Foundation (Lodga, Latur) and the Maharashtra government's think tank 'Maharashtra Institution for Transformation' (MITRA), will be held on September 18 and 19 at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre here to mark International Bamboo Day.

Talking to reporters, Pasha Patel, Chairman of the State Agricultural Price Commission and Executive Chairman of the Chief Minister's Environment and Sustainable Development Task Force, said the conclave will bring together experts, researchers, scientists, entrepreneurs, farmers and policymakers from India and abroad.

"The earth is facing unprecedented environmental challenges. Bamboo, often called a 'wish-fulfilling tree', is highly effective for carbon sequestration, preventing deforestation and producing biofuels," he said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde will attend the event, which will deliberate on bamboo-based industries such as ethanol, methanol, pellets, charcoal, timber, furniture and clothing.

"The summit will also explore concepts such as urban forestry, oxygen parks and green buildings. On the second day, a roundtable meeting between entrepreneurs and state government representatives will be held, after which MoUs worth Rs 20,000 crore will be signed in the CM's presence," Patel said.

Maharashtra is the first state in the country to host such a summit, Patel said. PTI MR NP