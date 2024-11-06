MoUs worth Rs 28,000 related to education sector signed in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 6 (PTI) Over 500 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 28,000 crore related to the education sector have been signed in Rajasthan during the 'Education Pre-Summit 2024', Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Wednesday.

Education is the basis of development. Even a small investment made in education brings a big impact, he said.

“In this pre-summit, 507 MoUs worth 28,000 crores have been signed, which will open new avenues of development in education, skill development and sports,” he said.

There are immense possibilities in every field in Rajasthan and despite limited time for preparation, the state government will be able to successfully implement these initiatives with cooperation, the CM said.

"We are working hard to provide employment to more than 6 lakh youth. Be it mining, health or energy, MoUs have been signed in all sectors," he said.

The 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit’ will be held in Jaipur next month.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar and Youth and Sports Department Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore were present in the programme. PTI AG NB NB