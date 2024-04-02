'Moutain of lies' to collapse in coming days, all our leaders to be out of jail: AAP on Singh's bail

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Buoyed by the Supreme Court's order granting bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday called it a "big day for democracy" and hoped its other leaders will also be out of jail and the "mountain of lies" created by the BJP will collapse in the coming days.

Advertisment

Soon after Singh got the relief from the apex court, several party leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj and Raghav Chadha, invoked lord Hanuman's name.

"Today is a very emotional day for every ordinary party worker. The happiness from the release of our lion, Sanjay Singh, cannot be expressed in words, Jai bajrang bali," Chadha said in a post in X in Hindi.

Singh, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam on October 4 last year, was granted bail after the Enforcement Directorate conceded that it has no objections.

Advertisment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the same case on March 21 and on Monday, he was sent to judicial custody till April 15.

While AAP leader Manish Sisodia is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the case, former health minister Satyendar Jail is also in jail in a different money laundering case.

In a joint press conference, AAP leaders claimed the Supreme Court order "exposed" that the entire liquor scam case was based on statements "extorted" from witnesses and approvers.

Advertisment

"This is a big day for democracy in the country and a moment of happiness and hope," Delhi minister Bharadwaj said.

Atishi, also a cabinet minister in the Delhi government, said for two years, AAP leaders have been targeted in fake cases and arrested.

"In the court proceedings, two important things have come before the people -- ED had no response when the Supreme Court asked where is the money trail; and that the entire case of the ED is based on approvers' statements who were pressured to give statements against Kejriwal," she said.

Advertisment

Minutes after Singh got bail, Atishi in a post on X said in Hindi, "Satyameva Jayate".

The Supreme Court ordered the release of Singh observing that no money has been recovered from his possession and there is no trace of it.

It ordered that the AAP leader can continue with his political activities but cannot make any statements with regard to the case.

Advertisment

It said Singh will remain out on bail during the course of the entire trial and that the terms and conditions for the bail will be fixed by the special court.

Talking to reporters, Singh's wife Anita said the happiness is incomplete with three of her "brothers" Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain still behind bars.

Describing Singh's bail as the "victory of truth", his wife said the AAP will celebrate when all its leaders are cleared in the case.

Advertisment

"Until all three of my brothers, Arvindji, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, come out of custody, this happiness is incomplete. This is the victory of truth. I had full faith in the judicial process," Anita said.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Jasmine Shah said the BJP used to ask the party why its leaders are not getting bail in the excise policy case.

"The BJP should answer to the country after the bail to Sanjay Singh as to why it has made a mockery of the country and its judicial system...each citizen of the country should feel proud that the judicial system and constitution has sided with the truth. In a few days, this mountain of lies (liquor scam) will collapse," Shah said.

On his part, Bharadwaj said the crisis faced by the AAP has been lessened on Tuesday by Sankatmochan Hanuman ji.

He claimed the court pointed out that one Dinesh Arora, accused in the case, recorded ten statements in which he said nothing about Singh.

In his 11th statement "under pressure", Arora said one of his men gave Rs 1 crore to Sanjay Singh's man, Bharadwaj claimed.

On the basis of one statement of Arora, Singh, who posed questions to the Centre in the Rajya Sabha, was arrested in October last year, he said.

The Centre and ED had no answers to these questions of the court, the AAP leader said.

"This was also pointed out by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Rouse Avenue court recently that seven statements of a witness were recorded by the ED in which he said nothing against him. After his son was arrested and put in jail, he gave a statement against him (Kejriwal)," Bharadwaj said. PTI VIT SJJ MNL BUN ZMN