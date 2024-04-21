Movable property of alleged drug peddler attached in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 21 (PTI) Police here on Sunday attached movable property worth lakhs of an alleged drug peddler here, an official said.

Anil Singh alias “Furtila”, a resident of Hamirpur village of Khour, is presently lodged in jail after he was detained recently under PIT NDPS Act on the orders of the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, a police official said.

The attached property includes a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), he said, adding that the property, identified as ill-gotten gains acquired through illicit drug trafficking, was uncovered during thorough investigation conducted by the police team of Akhnoor Sub-division.

Singh is named in five FIRs lodged in police station Akhnoor under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at police station Akhnoor between 2011 and 2023, the official said.

He said the seizure of the property serves as a stern reminder of the unwavering commitment of police to eradicate the drug menace from the society. PTI TAS NB