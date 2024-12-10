Move civil court to decide land ownership row: Kerala HC to Munambam residents

Kochi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday said it cannot decide the land ownership row between the Waqf Board and the residents of Munambam village in Ernakulam district and asked those facing eviction notices to move a civil court instead.

A bench of Justices Amit Rawal and K V Jayakumar orally said it will protect those facing eviction notices by staying the same temporarily till the affected persons file a suit in a civil court.

The High Court said that the affected persons can seek an injunction against the Waqf Board's action from the civil court.

The High Court's oral remarks came during a hearing of pleas by several residents of Munambam village challenging the Waqf Board's eviction notices and various provisions of the Waqf Act. PTI COR HMP HMP KH