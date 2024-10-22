Move your share of paddy from Punjab: Bhagwant Mann to Centre

Chandigarh, Oct 22 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to address the issues of the state rice millers by moving the paddy belonging to the Centre stocked in state.

Paddy lifting from mandis in Punjab is hit since the state rice millers have refused to mill the crop till their demands are met.

"Today, I spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him that the issues of rice millers and 'arthiyas' (commission agents) be addressed at the earliest," Mann said.

The CM said the demands of the rice millers and 'arthiyas' are related to the central government.

Mann said Punjab contributes the maximum into the central pool of the crop, adding, the state will contribute 180 lakh metric tonnes of paddy this year.

He also stressed on moving 130 lakh MT rice from last year — belonging to the Centre and stocked in Punjab — to other states to create more space.

"We are with farmers, rice shellers and 'arthiyas'," he said.

"I expect that the Home Minister will address their issues," he said.

Mann, however, said paddy procurement was going on and farmers were being paid for their produce.

There is some problem in lifting in some districts and it will be resolved in a day or two, he said.

Punjab rice millers have expressed concern over the out-turn ratio (post-milling yield) of the PR-126 paddy variety, claiming that it will lead to huge losses.

They have said that the out-turn ratio of this variety is less than 67 per cent, a ratio which has been fixed by the Centre.

They are demanding that they be allowed to give 64 kg of rice out of one quintal of paddy because of less yield in the PR-126 variety.

The state rice millers have also complained of space crunch to store the fresh paddy and want the Centre to liquidate the existing wheat and paddy stock to create sufficient space.

The commission agents are pressing for a raise in their commission.

A target of procurement of 185 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from Punjab has been fixed for the 2024-25 Kharif Marketing season.