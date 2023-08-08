Moving car catches fire, driver rescued

Kottayam, Aug 8 (PTI) A day after a man lost his life after his car exploded, another harrowing incident of a moving car catching fire was reported from Vakathanam near here, police said on Tuesday.

Sabu (57) suffered burn injuries after the car suddenly burst into flames while in motion, emitting thick plumes of smoke.

Local bystanders quickly sprung into action to rescue Sabu from the burning car.

He has been admitted to Kottayam Medical College hospital.

Local fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Yesterday, a 35-year-old man in Alappuzha District was charred to death inside his car after his vehicle suddenly exploded as he was entering through the gate of his house. PTI RRT RRT ANE