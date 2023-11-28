Moving car catches fire in Gurugram, occupant safe

Gurugram, Nov 28 (PTI) A moving luxury car caught fire on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Tuesday afternoon, forcing its occupant to make a hasty escape, officials said.

Advertisment

According to police, the incident took place opposite the government polytechnic college in Manesar here around 12.20 pm when a Badshahpur resident was driving his Jaguar car.

The car owner, travelling from Delhi towards Jaipur, spotted smoke emanating from the engine of the car and stopped his car on the road side. As soon as he got out, the car caught fire and started burning, the police said.

On being informed, traffic cops and a fire tender reached the spot and doused the blaze but until then the car had turned into ashes and junk, said traffic police official Ravinder.

Due to the incident, traffic movement remained slow on the highway for some time before the junk of the burnt car was removed from the road.

This is the second such incident in Gurugram in two days. A moving car had caught fire on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Monday afternoon near the IFFCO chowk. The occupants narrowly escaped but the car was fully gutted in the blaze. PTI COR RPA