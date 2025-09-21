Moving fast, good news soon on setting up mediation council: Meghwal

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said progress has been made in setting up a mediation council and he will share the "good news" soon.

Addressing a conference on arbitration and mediation, Meghwal said some people have pointed out that the mediation council of India has not been set up years after the passage of the mediation law.

"We are moving fast in that direction. (I) will give the good news soon," he said.

Recently, Attorney General R Venkataramani cited a human resource crunch as the reason behind the delay in setting up the mediation council two years after Parliament passed the Mediation Act.

The top law officer said there is a problem today in many such statutes becoming functional due to the human resource crunch.

The Mediation Act proposes setting up a mediation council of India to regulate mediators. Its other functions include registering mediators and recognising mediation service providers and mediation institutes.

The law also lists disputes, which are fit or not fit for mediation.