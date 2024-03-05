Moving towards more comforts, amenities resulting in environmental imbalance: Chhattisgarh CM Sai

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday said moving towards a more luxurious and comfortable lifestyle has resulted in environmental imbalance and stressed fixing a strategy to work towards nature conservation.

Advertisment

He was addressing the opening session of the two-day 'Chhattisgarh Climate Change Conclave 2024' jointly organised by the state's forest department and Chhattisgarh State Centre for Climate Change at a hotel here, a statement by the public relations department said.

Sai said climate change poses a huge problem to the entire world.

The adverse effects of climate change have resulted in the whole world facing challenges like irregular rainfall, prolonged drought, cyclonic rainfall and change in the rainy season timings, he said.

Advertisment

"To deal with it, we will have to fix a strategy and work towards protecting nature and conserving the environment," the CM said.

"We are playing with nature and moving towards more comforts and amenities. These have resulted in environmental imbalance thereby creating discrepancies," he said.

The Paris Agreement was signed in 2015 on measures to address the challenge of climate change in which 196 countries were involved and they are trying to save the environment, Sai said.

Advertisment

"If we all will try together to address this global issue, we will definitely succeed," he said.

The conclave will prove to be a milestone for the state's role and future action plans in dealing with the challenges of climate change, the CM said.

Experts and environmentalists who have come from across the country for this conclave will share important information and experiences about the global challenges of climate change and its adverse effects.

Advertisment

The conclusions drawn from their discussions will be fruitful for Chhattisgarh and the country, he added.

Representatives of 15 states and various institutions from across the country are taking part in the conclave.

Chhattisgarh's Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap, and MLA Anuj Sharma were among those present at the event.