MP: 1 dead as under-construction gate collapses at Dhorra Hanuman temple near Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (MP), Jan 9 (PTI) A labourer was killed and three others were injured after an under-construction gate collapsed at the famous Dhorra Hanuman temple in Chhatarpur district on Friday, police said.

The more than a century-old temple is located at Naugaon town, close to Uttar Pradesh border.

The incident took place at 4.20 pm when construction was underway, police said.

The deceased worker was identified as Ram Milan (35), Naugaon police station house officer Balmik Choubey told PTI from the spot.

Three injured workers -- Bhan Pratap Kushwaha (45), Dharmendra Ahirwar and Santosh Ahirwar (both 35) -- were admitted to hospital, he said, adding that the rescue operation was over.

The gate is being constructed at some distance from the temple, the police official said, adding that the incident was being investigated. PTI LAL KRK