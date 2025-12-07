MP: 10 Naxals with total bounty of Rs 2.36 cr surrender in front of CM with AK-47s, INSAS rifles

Balaghat, Dec 7 (PTI) Ten hardcore Naxalites with a total bounty of Rs 2.36 crore surrendered in front of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Balaghat on Sunday evening, officials said.

"Dindori and Mandla are now completely free from Naxal influence. A complete Naxal eradication campaign will begin in Balaghat from January. Those who return to the mainstream will get a rehabilitation package for 15 years, while strict action will continue against those who do not," Yadav said.

The ten, who laid down arms including AK-47 and INSAS rifles, are part of the 'Bhorsadev area committee' of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), officials added.

"They belonged to new division KB of Maharashtra, MP and Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone comprising Kanha Tiger Reserve in Mandla, MP and BhoramdeoWildlife Sanctuary of Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh. It was led by ultra Sunder alias Kabir. MP shares borders with Gondia district of Maharashtra as well as Rajnandgaon, Khairagarh and Kawardha of Chhattisgarh," an official said.

"They had made GRB division comprising Gondia, Rajnandgaon and Balaghat. Chief Minister Yadav gave the surrendered Naxalites copies of the Constitution," the official said.

The official identified the surrendered rebels as Sunder alias Kabir alias Soma (with AK-47, bounty Rs 62 lakh), Rakesh Odo alias Bima (AK-47, bounty Rs 62 lakh), Samar alias Samru alias Raju (.303 rifle, bounty Rs 14 lakh), Satali alias Balisa Altad (SLR, bounty Rs 14 lakh), Vikram alias Hidma (bounty Rs 14 lakh) and Lalsing Madavi alias Seengoo (INSAS, bounty Rs 14 lakh).

The others who surrendered were Shivram Muve alias Joga (INSAS, bounty Rs 14 lakh), Jayant alias Jogi Gudap (bounty Rs 14 lakh), Jayshree alias Laltam (single-shot gun, bounty Rs 14 lakh) and Naveena Muve alias Hidma (single-shot gun, bounty Rs 14 lakh).

On the occasion, Director General of Police Kailash Makwana also presented details related to anti-Naxal operations. PTI COR LAL BNM