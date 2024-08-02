MP: 10 senior IAS officers transferred; S N Mishra is new ACS of Home

Bhopal, Aug 2 (PTI) In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday transferred 10 senior IAS officers, including S N Mishra who has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Home Department and Mohammad Suleiman who is now the Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC).

Mishra will replace Sanjay Dube, who has now been posted as Principal Secretary (PS) of the Science and Technology Department.

Suleiman, who was posted as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department for a long time, replaced Mishra as the APC in the reshuffle, an official said.

Mishra will continue to hold the charge of the Transport Department ACS, he said.

ACS K C Gupta, who was holding the charge of the Higher Education Department, will now be posted in the same capacity in the Public Works Department in place of D P Ahuja.

Ahuja will now look after the Fishermen Welfare and Fisheries Development Department as the PS.

Similarly, the PS of the Health Department, Vivek Kumar Porwal, is now posted as the PS of the Revenue Department and also as the Commissioner of Relief and Rehabilitation Wing.

Aniruddha Mukherjee, who was posted as the PS of the AYUSH Department, has been transferred to Delhi as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), while Dipali Rastogi, who was PS of the Cooperation Department, has now been posted as the PS of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

PS of the Public Relations (PR) Department and Managing Director (MD) of Madhyam, Sandeep Yadav, is now posted as the PS of the Health and Family Welfare Department, while Sudam P Khade will replace Yadav as the MD of Madhyam and will also take charge of the Secretary of the PR Department, the official added. PTI MAS NP