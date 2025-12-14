MP: 100 police officers awarded DGP's commendation certificate for outstanding discharge of duty

Bhopal, Dec 14 (PTI) As many as 100 police officers in Madhya Pradesh have been awarded the Director General of Police's commendation certificate and disc award for their role in maintaining law and order and for outstanding discharge of duty.

The list issued by DGP Kailash Makwana includes Rewa range Deputy Inspector General of Police Hemant Chauhan, Jabalpur Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh, and Assistant Inspector Generals of Police posted at the police headquarters, Dr Pranjali Shukla and Rashmi Barua.

Other prominent awardees include Maharajpur Sub-Divisional Officer of Police in Gwalior, Noel Singh Sikarwar; Shahpur police officer in Betul, Mayank Tiwari; Ratlam inspector Ajay Prakash Sarawat; and ATS unit inspector in Indore, Ambrish Mishra, according to an official release. PTI LAL NSK