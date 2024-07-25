MP: 102 patients underwent bone marrow transplant in 2 govt-run Indore facilities in 6 years

Indore, Jul 25 (PTI) A total of 102 persons, including 85 children, have successfully undergone bone marrow transplant (BMT) in two hospitals connected to the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMMC) in Indore in Madhya Pradesh in the last 6 years, officials said on Thursday.

A BMT, also called a stem cell transplant, is a procedure that infuses healthy blood-forming stem cells into the body to replace bone marrow that's not producing enough healthy blood cells.

"A total of 85 children and 17 adults suffering from serious diseases like thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia and blood cancer underwent BMT in the government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital and Government Super Specialty Hospital in the last 6 years. These procedures are very costly in private hospitals, with costs running into lakhs of rupees," an official said.

At a function organised on Thursday to celebrate the feat, MP Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said efforts should be made to make Indore the national capital of bone marrow transplantation.

"Doctors should chart out a scheme for this. The state government will provide all help," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also said authorities would probe if harmful syrups were being added to spice up pizzas, momos and noodles that are served to children in the city. PTI HWP LAL BNM