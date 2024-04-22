MP: 11 dead, 28 injured in separate accidents in Khargone, Seoni, Maihar in 24 hours

Khargone/Seoni/Maihar (MP), Apr 22 (PTI) Eleven persons died and 28 were injured in separate accidents in the past 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, Seoni and Maihar districts, police said on Monday.

Two persons were killed and 11 injured in Khargone, seven died and 16 were injured in four accidents in Seoni and two persons lost their lives and one received injuries in Maihar, officials said.

In Khargone, 65-year-old Taj Bi and her 48-year-old son Aamin were killed on the spot and 11 persons sustained injuries after a car collided with a sports utility vehicle on Bistan Road under Kotwali police station limits at 2:30am, an official said.

"Taj Bi and Aamin were travelling in the SUV from Indore to Khargone when it collided with a car. The injured comprise two persons in the car and nine in the SUV. Eight of the injured have been shifted to Indore for further treatment," said district hospital post in charge Ram Naresh Sharma.

In Seoni, two cars collided on Monday afternoon on the road leading to Balaghat, killing Nitin Nema (43) and his 9-year-old son, while his wife and another son are wounded, Barghat police station in charge Mohnish Bais said.

"All eight persons travelling in the second car are injured. In another incident, a dumper truck hit four persons on a motorcycle, leaving a 55-year-old woman and 12-year-old boy dead. The other two riders are injured," he said.

On Sunday evening, a motorcyclist was killed and a pedestrian was injured after they were hit by a speeding car, the driver of which absconded, Seoni Kotwali police station in charge Satish Tiwari said.

On Monday afternoon, a speeding dumper hit a car on Seoni-Jabalpur road, said Dundaseoni police station in-charge Kishore Wamankar.

"The driver of the car and one more person in it were killed. Four occupants of the car were injured," Wamankar informed.

In Maihar district, a man and his nephew were killed when a truck hit their two-wheeler near Babupur on national highway 30 on Sunday night, while one person was injured, said Amarpatan police station in charge KP Tripathi. PTI COR ADU BNM