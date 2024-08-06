MP: 11 swine flu cases found in Jabalpur district

Jabalpur, Aug 6 (PTI) Eleven cases of swine flu have been detected in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a health official said on Tuesday.

The cases came to light between July 11 and August 6, Health Department Joint Director Dr Sanjay Mishra told PTI.

Six out of 11 patients were discharged from a private hospital after recovery while the remaining patients were recovering, he said.

The infected persons had complained of cold, cough and fever before testing positive for swine flu. They are residents of different areas in the district, the official added.

In a bid to curb the spread of the disease, health department teams are conducting tests in various areas, he said. PTI COR ADU KRK