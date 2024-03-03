MP: 12 injured after bus hits truck, overturns in Raisen

Raisen, Mar 3 (PTI) Twelve persons were injured, two of them seriously, after their bus collided with a truck and then overturned in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening, a police official said.

The head-on collision took place near a crossing on Sagar Road, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Alok Shrivastava told PTI.

"All the injured persons have been hospitalised. The condition of two of the injured is serious. The truck driver has been arrested for rash driving," he added. PTI COR LAL BNM