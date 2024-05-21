MP: 14-year-old girl raped by three men in SUV; accused held

Jabalpur, May 21 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, following which the police have arrested the accused trio, an official said.

The victim knew one of the accused persons, he said.

"The incident occurred under Tilwara police station limits on May 17. The victim knew Shubham Rajak (20), one of three accused persons, since the last one year. On Friday, he took the girl with him in the SUV on the pretext of going for a drive. But when she went there, two more youths were already present in the vehicle," he said.

The trio raped the girl inside the SUV before dropping her outside her house around 2 am, he said.

Later, she narrated the ordeal to her parents and the matter was reported to the Tilwara police station, he said.

Based on her complaint, a case of gangrape and kidnapping was registered against the three men and they were arrested, he said.

According to the police's preliminary probe, Rajak already has five criminal cases registered against him, he said. PTI COR ADU NP