MP: 14-year-old rape victim set to lose arms due to gangrene

Rewa, Jan 25 (PTI) The arms of a 14-year-old rape victim in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh will have to be amputated due to gangrene, a health official said on Thursday.

The girl was raped by a 17-year-old boy on the promise of marriage and a case was registered in November last year, as per police. The accused is currently in a correctional home.

The girl's pregnancy was terminated on the instructions of a court, after which she and her parents left for neighbouring Gujarat.

However, they returned to Rewa on Wednesday after her health deteriorated and got her admitted in the state government-run Sanjay Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

"Gangrene has spread as per out tests. To save her life we have no option but to amputate both her arms. It is difficult to say if she had gangrene when she was raped or developed it later," Sanjay Gandhi Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Rahul Mishra told PTI.