MP: 15 inmates of girls' hostel in Ujjain take ill after inhaling unidentified gas; two in ICU

Ujjain (MP), Dec 8 (PTI) Fifteen students fell ill after inhaling gas-filled smoke at a girls' hostel in Mahidpur town in Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh the previous night, an official said on Monday.

Five students reported discomfort again on Monday morning and were referred to Ujjain's Charak Hospital, where two of them were admitted to the ICU. Doctors said their condition is stable, officials said.

"All health parameters of the students had been examined. All the girls are in normal condition. They panicked due to some smoke. There is nothing serious," Ujjain Collector Roshan Kumar Singh told PTI.

Authorities are investigating the source of the smoke. It would be clear after the probe whether it came from a vehicle or some other reason, he added. PTI COR LAL NSK