MP: 15-year-old boy dies while playing cricket in Agar Malwa

Agar Malwa (MP), Oct 6 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy fell unconscious and died while playing cricket in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at Susner, around 30 km from the district headquarters, around 9.30 am, an official said.

The boy, Makhan Singh, fell unconscious while playing cricket. He was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Susner police station in-charge Keshar Rajput said.

A post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the death, she said, adding that a case was registered and a probe is underway. PTI COR ADU ARU