MP: 15-year-old rape survivor gives birth to baby girl

Khandwa (MP), Jul 18 (PTI) A 15-year-old rape survivor has given birth to a baby girl in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, officials said on Tuesday.

The baby was born on Sunday through the cesarean procedure, they said.

The trial court had denied permission for the termination of pregnancy on medical grounds, said district Children Welfare Committee president Vijay Sanava.

The girl's family came to know about the rape when she was seven months pregnant, following which they filed a police complaint, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police Rakesh Pandro.

They also sought permission for abortion.

Police approached the district court which was hearing the rape case, but doctors opined that termination of pregnancy was not safe for the girl at that stage, Sanwa said.

Superintendent of Police Satyendra Kumar Shukla said the accused, arrested after the complaint was filed, was related to the girl. PTI COR ADU KRK