MP: 17 persons injured in traditional 'hingot' festival in Indore

Indore, Nov 1 (PTI) At least 17 persons sustained minor injuries in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday during a traditional festival in which two groups throw flaming 'hingots', a wild fruit, at each other as part of Diwali celebrations, officials said.

Advertisment

The festival took place in the evening in Gautampura, some 55 kilometres from the district headquarters, Block Medical Officer Dr Abhilash Shivriya told PTI.

"At least 17 persons sustained minor injuries. The medical team stationed at the spot provided them first aid and sent them home," he added.

Other officials said the festival was well-attended like previous years, with police and district teams at the spot to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

Advertisment

"High nets and barricades were erected around one of the battlegrounds for spectators. CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the situation. Some 300 police personnel were deployed along with fire brigade and ambulance teams," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Umakant Chaudhary.

As part of the festival, the hingot is hollowed out by removing the pulp, dried and then filled with gunpowder. After it is set on fire, the fruit travels a long way, officials said.

During the traditional battle, a group of 'warriors' from Gautampuram called 'Turra' and those from Runji village called 'Kalangi' throw flaming hingots are each other.

Advertisment

While injuries are common, some people have also died in previous years, though officials said banning the festival is a tough ask as it is deeply embedded in the religious tradition of the area.

Hingots are also called desert date, Egyptian myrobalan and soap berry. PTI HWP MAS BNM