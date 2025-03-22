MP: 18 booked for attack on police team looking for crime suspect in Shahdol

Shahdol, Mar 22 (PTI) Eighteen persons have been booked in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh in connection with a mob attack on a police team trying to detain a suspect in a criminal case, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday night under Budhar police station limits, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramji Shrivastava said.

"A police team from Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh had arrived to arrest a suspect identified as Firoz Ali from Irani Bada under Budhar police station limits. When the team was taking him, a group of women and men manhandled and abused them in a bid to free him. Some policemen suffered minor injuries," the SP informed.

"The team managed to bring Ali to the police station. Now, we have booked 18 persons, including seven women, in connection with the attack on the police," he added.

Budhar police station official Sanjay Jaiswal said a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 132 (use of criminal force against public servant), 221 (obstructing public servant), 296 (obscene act), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) etc on the complaint of one Balbhadra Singh.

Incidentally, on March 15, a group of tribals allegedly abducted and killed one Sunny Dwivedi and then attacked a police team that attempted to rescue him, resulting in the death of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramcharan Gautam at Gadra village, some 25 kilometres from the Mauganj district headquarters.

In another incident, a police official was manhandled during a protest of lawyers in Indore earlier this month. PTI COR ADU BNM