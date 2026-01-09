MP: 19-year-old woman stabbed to death by former fiancé after she cancels wedding over dowry demand

Jabalpur, Jan 9 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her former fiancé and his friend after she called off their marriage over dowry demand of Rs 5 lakh, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Sahil Rajak and his associate Ajay, have been arrested for murder, Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma told reporters.

"Richa Rajak, a resident of Imliya village, worked at a plastic factory in Richhai industrial area. She met Sahil Rajak at a wedding function about two years ago and later entered into a relationship. Their families fixed their marriage and held an engagement ceremony, with the wedding scheduled for February," he said.

"However, Sahil allegedly called her family and demanded Rs 5 lakh as dowry and also abused them. Richa Rajak subsequently called off the marriage and ended the relationship. Sahil suspected she was seeing someone else and threatened her over phone," the additional SP said.

On Thursday night, Sahil and Ajay reached Richhai industrial area under Adhartal police station limits on a motorcycle and stopped Richa when she was returning home from the factory, the official said.

"The duo attacked her with a knife, inflicting one stab wound on her neck and three to four on her chest, leaving her critically injured. She was taken to the medical college hospital where she died on Friday afternoon. Further probe into the case is underway," Sharma said.