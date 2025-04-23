MP: 19-yr-old woman killed by brother-in-law after failed rape bid

Raisen (MP), Apr 23 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman was on Wednesday allegedly killed by her brother-in-law after she resisted his attempt to rape her in Raisen district, police said.

The incident took place at Vangawa Tola, 14 km from the district headquarters, said an official.

The woman recently married the accused's elder brother, said Raisen Kotwali Police Station in-charge Sandeep Chourasia.

When she was alone at home in the afternoon, the 30-year-old accused allegedly tried to rape her and strangulated her after failing to do so, he said.

Hearing the woman's screams, neighbours rushed to the house and caught the accused, said the official.

The accused, a father of five children, admitted to the crime and further probe was on, he said. PTI COR ADU KRK