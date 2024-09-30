MP: 1989-batch IAS officer Anurag Jain appointed as chief secretary

Bhopal, Sep 30 (PTI) Senior Indian Administrative Service officer Anurag Jain was appointed as Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

He will take over from Veera Rana, an officer of the 1988 batch, who was given two extensions of six months each.

Jain will be the 35th Chief Secretary of MP and is due to retire on August 31 next year as per the website of the state government's public relations department.

Jain, a 1989 batch IAS officer, was currently posted as secretary in the Union ministry of road transport and highways.

Jain has been joint secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as well as collector of several important districts in MP, including Bhopal, during his bureaucratic career. He was secretary to former chief minister Shivarj Singh Chouhan two times.

He was appointed as head of the state's finance department in 2019 when Kamal Nath was chief minister.

From December 2013 to February 2014, Jain served as the acting chairman-managing director of Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank).

He has a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur as well as an MA in public administration from Maxwell Institute in the United States of America. PTI LAL MAS BNM