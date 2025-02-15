MP: 2 killed as dumper truck overturns on bike; villagers set afire buses, trucks in protest

Singrauli (MP), Feb 14 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a dumper truck overturned on a motorcycle near Amilia Ghati, following which enraged people staged 'chakka-jam' at three places and set afire five buses and three trucks, police said.

The incident took place when the dumper truck associated with Adani mines overturned on a motorcycle while crossing Amilia Ghati, killing two youths riding it, Singrauli Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri told reporters.

Enraged over the incident, villagers set afire five buses and three dumper trucks and tried to enter a factory area before police dispersed them, Khatri said.

The deceased have been identified as Ramlallu Yadav and Ram Sagar Prajapati. PTI MAS ARI