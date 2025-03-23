MP: 2 labourers dead, 3 injured as roof of unauthorised under-construction cinema hall collapses

Jhabua (MP), Mar 23 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and three injured when the roof of an under-construction cinema hall collapsed in Petlawad in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 1pm in Thandla Road area, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police (SP) Padma Vilochan Shukla said.

"Labourers Lala Somla (35) and Prakash Prajapat (42) were killed in the incident. The three injured persons have been hospitalised," he added.

Tehsildar Hukum Singh Nigwal said the cinema hall was being constructed illegally without civic permission.

"The incident occurred due to poor quality construction. Legal action will be taken after a probe. The kin of the deceased as well as the injured will get financial assistance from the government," he said. PTI COR ADU BNM