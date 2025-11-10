MP: 21-year-old model dies after being left at hospital; friend taken into custody

Bhopal, Nov 10 (PTI) A 21-year-old model died on Monday morning after she was left at a hospital in Bhainsakhedi area of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, a police official said.

Khushboo Ahirwar alias Khushi Verma was was brought to the hospital for admission by her friend and a bus conductor, Bairagarh Assistant Commissioner of Police Aditya Raj Singh said.

"Khushi's friend Qasim has been taken into police custody and is being interrogated. Further investigation is underway in the case. We are waiting for post mortem report. The doctors at the hospital alerted police after she died," the ACP informed.

She was a model for the last few years in Bhopal, he added. PTI MAS BNM