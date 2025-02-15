MP: 26-year-old groom collapses on horse, dies during wedding procession

Sheopur (MP), Feb 15 (PTI) A 26-year-old man collapsed and died on a horse during his wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night and a video capturing the man’s last moments surfaced on social media on Saturday.

The goom was identified as Pradeep Jat, the former district president of the National Student Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress.

District hospital’s civil surgeon Dr RB Goyal said family members rushed Jat to the medical facility but he was already dead by the time.

The groom, a resident of Soonswada village, possibly died due to a heart attack, he said.

The video shows Jat, dressed in traditional attire, going towards the stage on a horse. He slowly leans forward and becomes unresponsive. A relative tries to dismount him from the horse but Jat collapses before that. PTI COR ADU NR