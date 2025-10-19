MP: 280 kg ganja seized in Gwalior, 3 held

Gwalior, Oct 19 (PTI) Nearly 280 kg of ganja worth about Rs 28 lakh was seized on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, and three persons allegedly smuggling the contraband were arrested, police said.

The drug was being taken from Andhra Pradesh to New Delhi, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, police searched a truck bearing registration number MP06-HC-5619 parked near an eatery on a highway in the Purasani area, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nagendra Singh Sikarwar told PTI.

The inspection led to the recovery of six plastic bags containing 55 packets of ganja, weighing about 280 kg, concealed among plants, he said.

The narcotic substance could fetch nearly 28 lakh in the illicit drug market, the official said. Police also arrested the three persons travelling on the truck.

The trio told the police that they had brought the drug from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and were taking it to Delhi, he said.

The arrested accused have been identified as MP residents Avinash Yadav (23), Dharmendra Goswami (30) and Ajay Gurjar (27). Sarvesh Gurjar, brother of Ajay Gurjar, owns the truck, the official added.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Jhansi Road police station, and further investigation into the source and network of the illegal consignment is underway, Sikarwar said. PTI COR LAL NR