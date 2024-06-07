MP: 3-day Kerala Fest begins in Bhopal

Bhopal, Jun 7 (MP) A 3-day Kerala Fest began at Bittan Market ground in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The fest included dance performances choreographed by Dr Manju and Vishal Hatvalne as well as a segment called 'Kala Roopangal' which treated the audience to traditional Kerala art forms, an organiser said.

There will be folk dances like Theyyam, Mayoora Nritham, Arjuna Nritham, Kummatti, Karinkali, Onathar and Vattamudi and martial art Kalarippayattu, United Malayalee Association (UMA) president OD Joseph told reporters.

"Classical dance forms like Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi to Mohiniyattam, fusion music and other variety songs will be performed at the event. Some 33 artistes from Kerala are taking part to mark the 40th anniversary function of the Kerala Fest, which is being organised for the first time in Bhopal. Some 80 local artists will join them here," he said.

Bhopal is home to 40,000 Malayalees, he added. PTI LAL BNM