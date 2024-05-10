MP: 3 dead, 9 injured as SUV hits divider while coming down a mountain road in Sehore

Sehore (MP), May 10 (PTI) Three persons were killed and nine injured after their sports utility vehicle hit a divider while coming down a road from a temple in Salkanpur in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Friday evening, a police official said.

The injured have been rushed to Narmadapuram for advanced treatment, Rehti police station sub inspector Nandram Maravi told PTI over phone.

"Three persons died on the spot in the incident that took place at 6:15pm. There were 12 persons in the SUV. They had come here for a function at a temple in a hillock some 120 kilometres from the district headquarters. The accident occurred when the vehicle was on its way back to Bhopal," Maravi said.

The identities of the deceased and the injured were being ascertained and a probe into the incident is underway, he added. PTI COR LAL BNM