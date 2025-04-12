MP: 3 injured as man sets woman's house afire in Tikamgarh

Tikamgarh, Apr 12 (PTI) Three persons including a woman were injured after a 35-year-old man with whom she had severed relations set her house on fire in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district on early Saturday morning, police said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Rahul Katre told PTI.

The incident took place at Baldeogarh, around 25 km from the district headquarters.

Rajendra Raikwar (35) was angry because the 36-year-old woman, a widow, had severed relations with him, he said, without elaborating on the nature of their relationship. She had recently moved into a rented house in Baldeogarh.

A little after midnight, Raikwar allegedly tried to break into her house, but failed. He then allegedly poured petrol through a window and started a fire before running away, the official said.

The woman suffered burns on both her hands and her face, while her 14-year-old son sustained burns on his right hand. A relative staying with them too was injured in the blaze before it was put out, the official added.

The woman had lodged a complaint against Raikwar for allegedly abusing her a week ago but did not state then that he was harassing her.

"We have registered a fresh case against Raikwar for alleged attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, causing hurt with dangerous means, using criminal force against a woman to outrage her modesty and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," the official said.

A hunt has been launched to arrest the accused. PTI COR LAL KRK