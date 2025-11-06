MP: 33 villagers booked for violent protest against upcoming textile unit in Neemuch

Neemuch, Nov 6 (PTI) More than 30 villagers were booked on Thursday for staging a violent protest against the construction of a textile factory in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, officials said.

As per the villagers, the textile factory will pollute Morvan dam.

A large number of women participated in the protest, shouting slogans like 'remove the factory, save the dam'.

"Protesters assaulted factory employees and tried to vandalise the premises. We dispersed them from the spot. A total 33 protesters were identified and booked. Some of them have been detained," Neemuch Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Jaiswal said.

The police and Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) had recently held a meeting with villagers and addressed their concerns about the textile factory, the SP added.