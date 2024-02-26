MP: 3,800 kg ganja worth Rs 5.8 cr destroyed by CGST, Excise officials in Dhar

Indore, Feb 26 (PTI) The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department as well as the Central Excise department destroyed a 3800-kilogram consignment of ganja worth Rs 5.8 crore by burning it in the furnace of a cement factory in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

The contraband, which was seized from smugglers and peddlers over the years, was destroyed in the cement facility in Manawar, some 135 kilometres from Indore, he informed.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials were present when the ganja was incinerated, he added. PTI HWP ADU BNM