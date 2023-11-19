MP: 4 killed, one injured in collision between two motorcycles

Tikamgarh (MP), Nov 19 (PTI) At least four men were killed and a woman was injured when two motorcycles collided on Sunday evening in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, police said.

The incident occurred near Mudikhera village under the Bundhera police station limits, some 30 km away from the district headquarters, an officer said.

Jitendra Lodhi (26), his wife Gudiya, and his father-in-law Nandlal (56) were going towards Sundarpur on a motorcycle when it collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction, said Budhera police station in-charge Rashmi Jain.

Jitendra and Nandlal were killed while Gudiya Lodhi was injured in the incident, she said.

Two men on the other motorcycle identified as Arvind Lodhi (30) and Vikram Lodhi (25) were also killed, the police officer said.

The injured woman was referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on. PTI COR ADU NSK